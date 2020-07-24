Politics US seeks new 'alliance of democracies' to take on authoritarian Chinese regime: Pompeo Updated : July 24, 2020 11:13 AM IST Today China is "increasingly authoritarian at home, and more aggressive in its hostility to freedom everywhere else," Pompeo said. The challenge of China demands exertion from democracies those in Europe, in Africa, in South America, and especially those in the Indo-Pacific region. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply