  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US seeks new 'alliance of democracies' to take on authoritarian Chinese regime: Pompeo

Updated : July 24, 2020 11:13 AM IST

Today China is "increasingly authoritarian at home, and more aggressive in its hostility to freedom everywhere else," Pompeo said.
The challenge of China demands exertion from democracies those in Europe, in Africa, in South America, and especially those in the Indo-Pacific region.
US seeks new 'alliance of democracies' to take on authoritarian Chinese regime: Pompeo

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bank of Maharashtra reports double-digit net profit growth in June earnings, stock rises 8%

Bank of Maharashtra reports double-digit net profit growth in June earnings, stock rises 8%

Biocon Q1 net profit declines 26% to Rs 167.8 cr

Biocon Q1 net profit declines 26% to Rs 167.8 cr

AU Small Finance Bank stock hits 5% upper circuit after strong Q1 earnings

AU Small Finance Bank stock hits 5% upper circuit after strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement