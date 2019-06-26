Business
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets PM Narendra Modi for talks on trade, defence
Updated : June 26, 2019 01:30 PM IST
Just days before Pompeo's visit, India slapped higher retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products following Washington's withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi.
India's relations with Russia and Iran - both under US sanctions - are also a sore point.
Under US pressure, India has stopped buying oil from Iran, one of its top suppliers.
