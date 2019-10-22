#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Pakistan faces US, Saudi pressure to snap ties with Iran

Updated : October 22, 2019 08:36 PM IST

Saudi officials have been rallying for global retaliation against Iran after the Aramco attack.
Pakistan’s relations with Iran have long been impacted by Saudi and American pressure.
Pakistan faces US, Saudi pressure to snap ties with Iran
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV