Politics US revises UN resolution to extend UN arms embargo on Iran Updated : August 12, 2020 09:39 AM IST Council diplomats said the revised draft could be put in a final form Thursday and put to a vote Friday. The original draft included several provisions that some diplomats objected to as going beyond the extension of the arms embargo, and were eliminated.