US reviewing its global force posture to counter China's threat to India: Pompeo

Updated : June 26, 2020 08:35 AM IST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the force posture would be dictated by the ground realities.
Last week, Pompeo criticised the Chinese Army for "escalating" the border tension with India and militarising the strategic South China Sea.
