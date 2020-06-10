US protests spur calls for India to wake up to anti-Dalit discrimination
Updated : June 10, 2020 07:13 PM IST
Dalits are at the bottom of India's ancient caste hierarchy, whose membership was determined at birth, and have historically faced violence, segregation and been barred from even having their shadows touch those of people from higher castes.
Dalit campaigners said they supported the Black Lives Matter protests in response to the death of African-American George Floyd after he was knelt on by a white police officer, and hoped it would ignite a similar conversation in India.
Dalits, who were sometimes forced to perform 'unclean' tasks like disposing of corpses, and scheduled tribes - indigenous peoples who are often isolated or disadvantaged - form about a quarter of India's population of 1.3 billion.