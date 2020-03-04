Politics US presidential nomination race: Joe Biden wins Texas in big Super Tuesday sweep Updated : March 04, 2020 03:47 PM IST In a surprisingly strong showing, Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest and New England on the biggest day of voting in the Democratic campaign. Sanders, the one-time front-runner who had hoped to take a big step toward the nomination on Tuesday, won Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont. Biden also accomplished his main Super Tuesday goal of muscling aside Bloomberg and consolidating support from moderates to turn the race into a one-on-one contest against Sanders.