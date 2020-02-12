US presidential hopeful, who promised $1,000 a month to every American, drops out
Updated : February 12, 2020 09:47 AM IST
Yang, 45, who ran for president despite having no political background, surprised many observers by qualifying for debates and remaining in the contest longer than some veteran politicians.
The Ivy League-educated son of Taiwanese immigrants, who was bidding to be the country's first Asian-American president, launched his long-shot candidacy in 2017 as a virtual unknown.
Yang's signature proposal, a universal basic income that would pay every American $1,000 a month, was his answer to the "fourth industrial revolution," the rise of automation that he said destroyed millions of manufacturing jobs and, as a consequence, paved the way for Donald Trump's 2016 election.
