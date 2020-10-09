Politics US Presidential Elections: Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden, campaigns propose postponement Updated : October 09, 2020 09:27 AM IST Trump blasted the format change announced by the nonpartisan commission in charge of the debates and expressed concern that his microphone could be cut off. ”I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about,” Trump said in a nearly hour-long phone interview with Fox Business. The Biden and Trump campaigns both proposed pushing back the debate, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.