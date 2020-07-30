Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: Where Trump and Biden stand on health, economy and more Updated : July 30, 2020 01:27 PM IST Trump views the signing of two major trade deals — an updated pact with Mexico and Canada, and phase one of a China agreement — as signature achievements of his presidency. Biden has joined a growing bipartisan embrace of “fair trade” abroad — a twist on decades of “free trade” talk as Republican and Democratic administrations alike expanded international trade. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply