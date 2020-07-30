  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US Presidential Elections 2020: Where Trump and Biden stand on health, economy and more

Updated : July 30, 2020 01:27 PM IST

Trump views the signing of two major trade deals — an updated pact with Mexico and Canada, and phase one of a China agreement — as signature achievements of his presidency.
Biden has joined a growing bipartisan embrace of “fair trade” abroad — a twist on decades of “free trade” talk as Republican and Democratic administrations alike expanded international trade.
US Presidential Elections 2020: Where Trump and Biden stand on health, economy and more

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

HDFC Q1 net profit falls 4.7% to Rs 3,051 crore; NII rises 8.4% to Rs 3,392 crore

HDFC Q1 net profit falls 4.7% to Rs 3,051 crore; NII rises 8.4% to Rs 3,392 crore

Manappuram Finance shares decline 9% post Q1 earnings

Manappuram Finance shares decline 9% post Q1 earnings

Nielsen slashes FMCG growth forecast for 2020 to -1 to 1%

Nielsen slashes FMCG growth forecast for 2020 to -1 to 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement