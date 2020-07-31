Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: What would it take to postpone? Updated : July 31, 2020 09:04 AM IST Even if Trump declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, he would not be permitted to change the day, legal experts said. Any delay in the election could also require Congress to postpone other deadlines. By law, Congress must also gather on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. to count the electoral votes and formally declare a winner. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply