Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump tests negative for COVID-19, resumes campaigning in Florida Updated : October 13, 2020 07:26 AM IST In a memo, Dr. Sean Conley said the tests and other clinical and laboratory data ”indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.” Biden also tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, his campaign said in a statement. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.