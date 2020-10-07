Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump stops negotiations with House Democrats on coronavirus stimulus Updated : October 07, 2020 07:18 AM IST For the past a few weeks, senior officials from Trump administration are negotiating with the House Democrats on a major stimulus package before the November 3 elections. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! Trump said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.