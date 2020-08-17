Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump has hit the right chord with India, Indian-Americans Updated : August 17, 2020 08:54 AM IST Employment among Indian-Americans increased from 2.1 million in 2016 to an all-time high of 2.5 million in 2019, according to the latest figures from the Department of Labor. During Trump's tenure in office, energy exports to India have grown substantially, generating billions of dollars in US revenues, according to another senior administration official. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply