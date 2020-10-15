Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls Updated : October 15, 2020 12:36 PM IST Trump pulled out of the debate when the commission in charge of organizing the event said it would be held virtually due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. The third presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.