Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Joe Biden Updated : October 07, 2020 08:22 AM IST I do not believe we have to choose between law and order and racial justice in America. We can have both, Biden said. America today, needs a leadership that seeks to deescalate tensions, to open lines of communication, to bring people together, said Biden.