Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman Updated : August 12, 2020 07:31 AM IST he 55-year-old first-term senator, who is also of South Asian descent, is one of the party's most prominent figures. She will appear with Biden for the first time as his running mate at an event Wednesday near his home in Wilmington, Delaware.