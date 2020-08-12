  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated : August 12, 2020 07:31 AM IST

he 55-year-old first-term senator, who is also of South Asian descent, is one of the party’s most prominent figures.
She will appear with Biden for the first time as his running mate at an event Wednesday near his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement