Politics US Presidential Elections 2020: Biden and Trump go on the offensive as campaign enters final stretch Updated : September 08, 2020 07:51 AM IST Trump said that if Biden were elected, the Democrat would mandate another economic shutdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Biden promised to be the "strongest labor president" in the history of the country.