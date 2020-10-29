  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US Presidential Election 2020 to be most expensive in history, expected to cost $14 billion

Updated : October 29, 2020 08:55 AM IST

The 2020 election is more than twice as expensive as the runner up, the 2016 election.
The Center said that the 2020 election will cost USD 14 billion, shattering spending records.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be the first candidate in history to raise USD 1 billion from donors.
US Presidential Election 2020 to be most expensive in history, expected to cost $14 billion

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh mark; Delhi daily cases cross 5,000 for 1st time

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh mark; Delhi daily cases cross 5,000 for 1st time

India extends $1 billion for developmental projects in central Asia

India extends $1 billion for developmental projects in central Asia

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement