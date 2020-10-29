Politics US Presidential Election 2020 to be most expensive in history, expected to cost $14 billion Updated : October 29, 2020 08:55 AM IST The 2020 election is more than twice as expensive as the runner up, the 2016 election. The Center said that the 2020 election will cost USD 14 billion, shattering spending records. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be the first candidate in history to raise USD 1 billion from donors. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.