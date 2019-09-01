Politics
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says 'deeply concerned' about situation in Kashmir
Updated : September 01, 2019 02:35 PM IST
Addressing the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston on Saturday, the 77-year-old leader also sought an immediate end to communications blockade in Kashmir.
"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir," Sanders said while addressing one of the largest Muslim gatherings in the country.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
