The newly anointed US President Joe Biden on Wednesday recalled a conversation he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping about a decade ago, back when the two leaders were vice presidents of their respective nations.

Biden said that in a private dinner during one of his visits to the Tibetan plateau, Jinping asked him to define America, to which he gave a one-word answer that summed it all up.

“I was asked a long time ago when I was with Xi Jinping, ‘can you define America for me’, and I said yes and I meant it,” said Biden while administering an oath of office to about 1,000 of his appointees virtually.

“I said I can do it in one word, one word: possibilities. We believe anything’s possible if we set our mind to it, unlike any other country in the world,” said the President.

Biden was likely referring to his trip to China back in 2011 during Barack Obama’s administration. Biden had travelled with Xi to Chengdu and other locations near the city lying on the edge of the Tibetan plateau.

Biden did not comment any further about any of the ongoing issues between the two countries during the oath ceremony. He did not mention any other country or leader during the 10-minute proceeding. He underlined the importance of mutual respect with everyone they engage with.

Biden asserted that the country was going through one of the most difficult phases and that their administration will be judged by history and the fellow citizens who are looking up to them.

The new administration is expected to work towards resolving the festering US-China trade conflict that was raging during the reign of Trump. The onset of the pandemic had worsened the war of words between the leaders of the two countries.

After the departure of Donald Trump, the Biden administration certainly has its task cut out to make amends with various stakeholders. The new government has already passed a host of executive orders including reversing the country’s environmental policy by rejoining the Paris climate change agreement and the travel ban on predominantly Muslim and African countries.