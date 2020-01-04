#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
US President Donald Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of 'endless wars'

Updated : January 04, 2020 01:12 PM IST

By taking out Soleimani, Trump signalled to Iran that his patience has worn thin over the long, simmering conflagration.
Trump’s aggressive approach with Iran is remarkable considering his oft-repeated desire to avoid expensive military entanglements.
Then on Tuesday pro-Iranian militia members marched on the US embassy in Baghdad, leading to diplomats holing up in the sprawling compound as protesters burning the embassy’s reception.
