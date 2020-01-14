US President Donald Trump likely to visit India at the end of February

US President Donald Trump may visit India in the last week of February, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. As the US President, this would be the first visit by Trump to India.

However, two governments are yet to announce dates for the high-level visit, according to multiple people familiar with the development said.

"India and US have been actively discussing dates for this visit," sources close to the development said.

Earlier, India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues.

During his visit to the US in September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family.

Trump will seek re-election in presidential polls scheduled to take place in November.

Last week, Trump and Modi held a telephonic conversation during which they discussed ways to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership.