US President Donald Trump faces impeachment inquiry: Here is how the procedure works
Updated : September 25, 2019 04:56 PM IST
No US president has ever been removed from office by impeachment.
Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, have faced impeachment process and one another, Richard Nixon, resigned before he could be.
Bill Clinton came under scrutiny after allegations that he had lied about his affair with Monica Lewinsky during a sworn deposition.
