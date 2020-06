US has formally invited India to be a member of the G-7 (Group of Seven) countries , which presently comprises the seven most advanced nations. The invitation to join the coveted group was extended by US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation on Tuesday. Trump and Modi also discussed the ongoing border related tensions between India and China.

"President Trump spoke about the US presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA," a media statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The present members of the G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the US. The formal invitation was extended after US President Trump recently termed the inter-governmental organisation "outdated" and expressed his desire to include India, Russia, South Korea and Australia in the group. Last year, Prime Minister Modi was invited as a special guest to the G-7 meeting that was held in Biarritz, France.

Both the leaders also discussed the present state of play in the India-China relations in the backdrop of mirror deployment of troops by the two neighbouring countries in Ladakh. "The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation," the PMO release added.