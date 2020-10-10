  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market ends higher for 7th day
Asian stocks at two-week high as Trump returns to White House
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Euro catched eye after ECB meet; pound shows resilience, dollar struggle continues
Home Politics
Politics

US NSA to India: Talks won't make China change its aggressive stance at LAC

Updated : October 10, 2020 11:37 AM IST

O'Brien also noted that China's other international aid efforts include selling surveillance systems and similar tools of repression to "pariah regimes" around the world.
The Trump administration, he said, has also imposed import and export restrictions on US semiconductor technology and other exports going to Huawei and similar Chinese telecommunications corporations.
US NSA to India: Talks won't make China change its aggressive stance at LAC

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

Changes in H-1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

Changes in H-1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh crore

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement