#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US no longer believes Israeli settlements are illegal: Mike Pompeo

Updated : November 19, 2019 10:08 AM IST

According to Mike Pompeo, US public statements on settlement activities in the West Bank have been inconsistent over decades.
Senator Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, applauded the decision.
More than half a dozen Democratic Congressmen in a joint statement said, the Trump administration has "singlehandedly" unravelled decades of US policy.
US no longer believes Israeli settlements are illegal: Mike Pompeo
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV