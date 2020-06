The United States is mulling over restoring India's beneficiary status under its trade preference programme Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) on receiving a counterbalancing proposal from India, Robert Lighthizer -- a top Trump ministration official -- told lawmakers on Thursday.

The US is currently negotiating with India for it, he added.

"India’s regular tariffs are bad and their retaliatory tariffs are worse. We took away their GSP, and we're in the process of restoring it," he said while responding to a question from Senator Maria Cantwell from the Washington State.

Senator Cantwell expressed disappointment over high import tariffs on apples from her State to India.

The top trade official from the Trump Administration said the US is currently in a big trade negotiations with India.

"We are potentially even moving to an FTA at some point if we can ever make any headway, and that's Asia," he said.

Senator Steve Daines from Montana also expressed his concerns over high import tariffs on pulses by India, which is the largest consumer of pulses and an important market for Montana farmers.

Unfortunately, US pulses face high tariffs and an unfair playing field in India, Daines said.

Early this year, he and Senator Kevin Cramer from North Dakota submitted a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to prioritise the issue and raise it directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Montana senator asked about the status of negotiations with India.

Lighthizer said negotiations with India are clearly taking longer than he expected.

They are dogged and insistent on keeping their tariffs and we're dogged in insisting that we're going to get a fair deal. So, we're still working on it very much. And hopefully we'll get to a good outcome, Lighthizer said.