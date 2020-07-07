  • SENSEX
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official

Updated : July 07, 2020 12:50 PM IST

The troops of India and China are locked in an eight-week standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring.
China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.
