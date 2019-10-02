US judge rejects claim Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants
Updated : October 02, 2019 07:58 AM IST
Harvard University's undergraduate admissions program does not discriminate against Asian-American applicants, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a lawsuit brought by opponents of affirmative action and backed by the Trump administration.
The lawsuit was brought by a group hoping to eventually overturn US Supreme Court precedents that allow colleges to consider race as one factor in admissions, so long as quotas are not involved.
The US Department of Justice said Harvard significantly disadvantaged Asian-Americans and had not seriously considered race-neutral approaches to admissions.
