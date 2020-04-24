  • SENSEX
US House passes COVID-19 relief package

Updated : April 24, 2020 07:54 AM IST

The new relief package was approved by the US Congress as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to sweep the nation and devastate the economy.
Newly released data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that over 26 million people have filed jobless claims over the past five weeks, with small businesses struggling to retain their employees.
