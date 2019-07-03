US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
Updated : July 03, 2019 07:56 PM IST
A senior US official told the Commerce Department's enforcement staff this week that China's Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted.
Trump surprised markets on Saturday by promising Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan that he would allow US companies to sell products to Huawei.
