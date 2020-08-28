Politics US Elections: Trump accepts Republican Party's re-nomination as presidential candidate Updated : August 28, 2020 08:41 AM IST In a new term as President, we will again build the greatest economy in history quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes, and record prosperity! Trump said. Pence delivered his acceptance speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Wednesday. Trump and Pence are being challenged by Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate, Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply