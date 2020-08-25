  • SENSEX
US Elections: Republican party re-nominates Trump as presidential candidate, Pence as his running mate

Updated : August 25, 2020 07:50 AM IST

Trump, 74, who faces a formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27.
Trump was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected Republican Party delegates from all the 50 States.
Vice President Mike Pence, 61, was also re-nominated as the running mate of Trump.
