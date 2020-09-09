  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US Elections: Republican campaign video featuring PM Modi woos Indian-American voters

Updated : September 09, 2020 11:42 AM IST

A prominent Trump supporter, Al Mason, who conceptualised the video, said if Trump gets another four years at the White House it will massively boost the India-US partnership.
The video ends with Trump pledging American loyalty to India. ”America loves India. America respects India.
US Elections: Republican campaign video featuring PM Modi woos Indian-American voters

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement