As the world looks on with bated breath to see who will be POTUS for the next four years, many have turned to various polls to prepare themselves. However, despite several major polls giving former U.S. Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden a decisive lead, the memories of 2016, when the same polls gave Hillary Clinton the edge, only to be proven wrong on Election Day, are still fresh in many a mind. Let us examine what exactly happened back in 2016 and how they are different this time around.

What most polls got wrong in 2016

FiveThirtyEight, a noted poll analysis website, in 2016 had a final forecast of Clinton having an approximately 72 percent chance of winning the election. Similarly, RealClearPolitics, another well-known poll, gave Clinton a 3.2 point lead ahead of Donald Trump in their final average for 2016. And in the last Morning Consult poll of the cycle, Clinton led by 3 percentage points.

Several other noteworthy polls too backed Clinton, almost writing Trump off. However, we all know what followed. While Clinton did win the popular vote, which many polls got right, she lost the electoral college, which many had failed to foresee.

So, what exactly did the polls get wrong?

The biggest error – according to a postmortem of the 2016 polls by the American Association for Public Opinion Research – was undercounting non-college-educated voters’ support for Trump. The report pointed out that several pollsters, especially state polls rather than national, did not acknowledge that college-educated voters and diploma holders are generally more likely to respond to surveys, therefore easily becoming an over-represented demographic. Thus, the non-college voters were under-sampled, skewing the results from the get-go.

Another factor that many polls did not account for is undecided voters or minor-party backers unanimously shifting their support to Trump at the very last minute. Some polls showed around 12.5 percent voters falling into this category ahead of the 2016 election. Just two weeks before the election, FiveThirtyEight’s founder and editor-in-chief Nate Silver pointed out that 15 percent of voters had not picked a clear favourite. Silver had noted that Trump could still win if all undecided and third-party voters aligned themselves to his side of the ring, and experts believe that is exactly what happened.

Moreover, district-level polls, especially in the upper Midwest (states like Wisconsin and Michigan) had started indicating a loss of momentum for Clinton and a surge for Trump toward the end of October and early November 2016. Many national and state-level polls did not factor in these trends.

What is different this time around?

This time too, most polls have given Biden the edge, but the key, experts say, is in the fact that Biden’s lead is much more decisive than Clinton’s was in 2016.

FiveThirtyEight’s final forecast gave Biden an 89 percent chance of winning, while the RealClearPolitics national average puts Biden a comfortable 6.7 points ahead of Trump. Meanwhile, Morning Consult’s final national poll shows Biden leading the incumbent 52 percent to 44 percent.

But can these numbers be trusted?

For starters, the major error of under-represented non-college-educated voters has been addressed by practically every noted pollster this time around, factoring in education, degrees and even geographical trends (as more college-educated voters tend to live in urban and suburban areas, not rural).

Also, many national polls have shown Biden being the favourite among many white voters without a college degree (many of whom were perhaps put off by Clinton last time).

When it comes to undecided voters, this year FiveThirtyEight’s average shows just 4.6 percent voters falling into this category, a much smaller number when compared to 2016’s 12%+. Some other polls, such as the NYT/Siena poll, show more undecided voters than FiveThirtyEight does, but there is little evidence that they are poised to unanimously align with the current president at the very last minute.

Without adjusting for partisanship (probably more D internals than R in here I would guess), recent congressional district polls would imply an 11 or 12 point shift toward Biden from 2016 results, i.e. that he's up by around 13 or 14 points nationally. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/nTe1UqjQkx — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 24, 2020

However, all this does not mean that there is no chance of the polls getting it wrong this time too. But experts point out that given Biden’s strong lead, Trump will need a bigger error than that of 2016 to swing an electoral college victory – something that seems unlikely. An error just like 2016 still puts Biden ahead of Trump.

There are still some who predict four more years with Trump as president. Robert Cahaly’s Trafalgar Group has consistently shown Trump to be neck-in-neck, and sometimes ahead, of Biden, even in states where most polls give Biden a steady advantage. Cahaly joins a few astrologers in India and Israel who have also predicted a Trump victory. However, Cahaly did get it right in 2016 when many others were mistaken.

In a few hours more, it will be clear whether the likes of Cahaly will get another chance to exclaim “I told you so” to the rest of the pollsters.

