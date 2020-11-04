Politics US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania emerges as online misinformation hot spot Updated : November 04, 2020 10:08 AM IST Facebook and Twitter scrambled to take down false posts about polling locations in Scranton, Philadelphia and beyond to minimize the spread of misinformation Misleading claims about voting in the key battleground state were shared thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter. Misleading posts on social media claimed that multiple voting machines were down for hours in the key state. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.