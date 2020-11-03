  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,800
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months

live now

Last Update 42 minutes ago
auto refresh

US Elections 2020 Live Updates: Biden ahead in series of polls; over 95 million have cast vote so far

CNBC-TV18 | Published: November 03, 2020 03:14 PM IST

event highlights

US Elections 2020 Live Updates: Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in a series of polls. A New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Wisconsin, all key swing states that Trump carried in 2016. A CNN poll showed Biden up in Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina, also states Trump won in 2016.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement