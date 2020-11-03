US Elections 2020 Live Updates: Biden ahead in series of polls; over 95 million have cast vote so far

2020 US Election LIVE Updates: Biden narrowly leads in six swing states, says CNBC poll
As Americans begin to vote on Election Day, over 100 million people had voted in advance. Former Vice President Joe Biden took all five votes cast for President in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, CNN reported. Biden is leading by 8 percentage points in national average, the NYT/Sienna College Poll said. Biden now leads narrowly in six swing states, according to a CNBC poll.
Harris wants to be president: Trump
Claiming that Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to be the first woman president of the United States, President Donald Trump told his supporters that this is one good reason not to vote for his challenger Joe Biden. This wonderful woman, she wants to be your first female president. I don't think so. I don't think so. You know, that's a good reason not to vote for sleepy Joe too, right? You don't want to do that, Trump, a Republican, said at a political rally in Kenosha in Wisconsin, a key battleground state on the eve of Tuesday's presidential election.
Iran's supreme leader, quoting Trump, mocks US election
Iran's supreme leader mocked America's presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump's own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticize the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis.
After a tumultuous campaign, an uneasy American electorate heads to polls
Americans head to the polls on Tuesday to conclude a bitter and divisive U.S. election campaign, as Republican President Donald Trump seeks to overcome Democratic rival Joe Biden's lead in opinion polls to win four more years in the White House.
World markets follow Wall Street higher ahead of election
Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Tuesday on investor hopes a possible victory by challenger Joe Biden in the American presidential election might lead to more economic stimulus.
Gold dips as investors await U.S. election outcome
Gold prices edged down on Tuesday, as cautious investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. presidential election with President Donald Trump closely trailing Democrat Joe Biden in national opinion polls.
Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same
Hundreds of men and women marched, clad in Tshirts supporting U.S. President Donald Trump or pink fabric dresses bearing the image of Jesus, as they waved American flags, Republican presidential campaign signs, and even a few Nigerian flags.
Analysis: Investors brace for another wild ride on U.S. Election Night
On Tuesday night, James McDonald plans to sit among 19 computer screens in his Los Angeles office, waiting for the right moment to pounce on what he hopes will be one of his most profitable trades of the year.
Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts on US election eve
Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a US Supreme Court decision on mailin voting in Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and was "very dangerous."
Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources to Reuters
Deutsche Bank AG is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the U.S. elections, as it tires of the negative publicity stemming from the ties, according to three senior bank officials with direct knowledge of the matter.
Deutsche Bank has about $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization, the president's umbrella group that is currently overseen by his two sons, according to filings made by Trump to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in July and a senior source within the bank. The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments and personally guaranteed by the president, according to two bank officials.
In meetings in recent months, a Deutsche Bank management committee that oversees reputational and other risks for the lender in the Americas region has discussed ways in which it could rid the bank of these last vestiges of the relationship, two of the three bank officials said. The bank has over the years lent Trump more than $2 billion, one of the officials said.
One idea that has come up in the meetings: sell the loans in the secondary market, two of the bank officials said. But one of the officials said that idea has not gained traction, in part because it is not clear who would want to buy the loans and the attendant problems that come with it.
While it was known that Deutsche Bank has been closely examining its relationship with Trump, including by setting up a working group in 2016 to review the bank's relationship with him, its recent eagerness to end all ties and the contours of discussions in light of the election have not been previously reported.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment. The White House declined to comment. (Source: Reuters)
In final pre-election push, Biden and Trump gird for possible court battle
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made a last-ditch push for votes in battleground states on Monday as their campaigns prepared for post-election disputes that could prolong a divisive presidential election.
Trump, who is trailing in national opinion polls, has continued to lob unfounded attacks on mail-in ballots, suggesting he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day on Tuesday.
Trump told reporters on Monday evening that Pennsylvania's plans to count mail ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day would lead to widespread cheating, although he did not explain how.
He urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its decision that left the extension in place. The court has left that possibility open.
"Bad things will happen and bad things lead to other type things," he told reporters in Wisconsin, another battleground state.
On Twitter and Facebook, Trump said the court decision would "induce violence in the streets." The social media platforms flagged the posts, adding disclaimers saying the content "might be misleading" and that voting by mail and voting in person have a "history of trustworthiness".
Twitter and Facebook both said they would attach warning labels to messages that prematurely claim an election victory. (Source: Reuters)
America cannot afford four more years of Trump, says Kamala Harris
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that the president has failed to lead the country and America can no longer afford four more years of him. We've seen who we are. The country we love. And that is why I know that tomorrow we are going to elect Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States!, Harris said as she made her closing arguments at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.
Welcome to our US Elections 2020 live blog!
To begin with, over 95 million people have already cast their votes. The polling will open and close on Tuesday, accounting for over 60 percent of all votes counted in the previous election. Due to this, counting of votes could take longer as some states won’t start opening ballots until polling day.
In their closing remarks, both candidates highlighted their strong points. While Trump spoke about his four years of accomplishments, Biden focused on the coronavirus pandemic .
On Monday, Trump visited four battlegrounds states— North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, in Florida and Ohio.