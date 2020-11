Counting of votes continues in several swing states in the US and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is maintaining a steady lead over Republican Donald Trump as of early Friday. But one thing is clear that Americans are now getting desperate to know the results, even as the counting process has gone extremely, especially in the state of Nevada.

The slow pace of counting of votes has become a fad on social media, triggering a slew of memes and jokes.

Nevada has remained in the spotlight due to its excruciatingly slow pace of counting votes. The state and its six Electoral College votes could prove to be crucial for either candidate to reach the magic number of 270 electoral votes to win presidency.

Watching Nevada try to count their ballots is like watching my mother try to google something. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) November 5, 2020 Everyone waiting when Nevada will count the votes: #Nevada pic.twitter.com/FuWV8RQppo

Here’s a look at the memes and jokes people are sharing on Twitter: