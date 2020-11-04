Politics US Elections 2020: How long can it take for results to be declared? Updated : November 04, 2020 03:03 PM IST Officials in some key battleground states have already warned that it might take days to count the votes. President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised fears of fraud involving mail-in voting. Biden has said that he will only accept “the full results”. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.