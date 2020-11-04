US Elections 2020: How long can it take for results to be declared?

With the Presidential elections in the US likely to go down to the wire, the country, and indeed the world, may have to wait much longer than usual to know the name of the winner.

A quick glance indicates that a final result could at best take days to be finalised, and weeks, if not months, at worst.

There are several reasons for this, voter turnout stood at the highest in a century, as an increasingly polarised country took to the ballot to decide on Trump's performance as President.

But what has also complicated matters is a large-scale shift to postal ballots took place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2016, about 40 million out of the 150 million votes cast were through postal ballots. But according to a BBC report, nearly 80 million votes out of 160 million votes were through a mail-in.

Postal ballots take a longer time to be counted, as it requires officials to match the ballots with the signature on the voter's registration card.

Besides, different states have different rules on how to count postal ballots. For instance, Florida counts its postal ballots before its Election Day while most other states starting counting only later.

Besides, Democrat voters were more likely to cast postal ballots as opposed to Rebublican voters -- as many of the latter group were seen as being generally defiant of COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition, President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised fears of fraud involving mail-in voting, even as evidence to this claim remains thin, and has said Democrats will use postal ballots to "rig elections".

Trump has also been accused of cutting the US Postal Service's budgets, a move that could affect the service's ability to accurately oversee delivery of postal ballots.

In fact, even as results were well underway today, Trump prematurely declared victory and said counting should be stopped, and that he would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the issue of postal ballots.

On the other hand, Biden has said that he will only accept “the full results”.

If Trump does act on his threat to approach the Supreme Court, the results could take days, if not weeks. If he does, there is no telling how long it will take for results to be declared -- or in what fashion.