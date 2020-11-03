US Elections 2020: Biden the clear favourite for US publications with 47 endorsements

The entire world is awaiting the result of the US presidential elections in which President Donald Trump is facing a stiff challenge from Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. One interesting feature of the US election is the open endorsement of candidates by respecting media houses. While alien to India, many US organisations declare their leanings as they believe its a more transparent method.

A deeper study shows that Joe Biden is convincingly ahead of President Donald Trump when it comes to media endorsements this time around. As per the University of California Santa Barbara, Biden has secured endorsements from 47 of the 105 largest newspapers in the country against Trump’s 7. While Biden’s number is nowhere near to Hillary Clinton’s 57 it does send a positive signal to his supporters. On the other hand, Trump supporters could feel encouraged by the fact that he had secured only two endorsements last time before proving pundits across the globe wrong by beating Clinton.

Here is a look at the stand taken by popular publishers in the US.

The Washington Post

One of the most circulated daily newspaper in the US, ‘The Washington Post’ is controlled by Nash Holdings, a holding company established by Jeff Bezos. The Post, popular for its political reporting is endorsing Joe Biden.

The New York Times

The New York City-based daily has influenced not just within the US but across the globe. Founded in 1851, the daily is among the top three newspapers in the US when it comes to circulation. The daily, that stood behind firmly with Hillary Clinton during the last polls have come on guns blazing in support of fellow Democrat Joe Biden.

New Yorker

The New York-based weekly is well known for its illustrated and often topical covers along with deep-dive features. Like the NYT the magazine has continued to support Democrats and is now firmly behind Biden.

Fox News

The cable news television channel famous for its conservative stance is quite open about its pro-Trump stance prompting critics to call it a mouthpiece of the administration.

Boston Globe

Boston bases newspaper too has come out strongly in favour of Biden.

CNN

The news-based pay television channel owned by AT&T's WarnerMedia has often come directly into conflict with the administration since the elevation of Trump to the Oval Office. While Trump himself has been open about his distaste for the CNN style of reporting, the media outlet has not made a clear endorsement and have openly come up against the practice by publishing an article titled ‘Why editorial boards should stop endorsing presidential candidates’ last month.

The Atlantic

Boston based magazine that stood by Hillary Clinton last time is openly endorsing her fellow party-man Biden this time round.

Rolling Stone

The legendary magazine, that has a cult-following is credited for shaping the cultural outlook of youths in the last century. The magazine is known for its liberal outlook has unsurprisingly backed Biden.

Playboy

Playboy, the men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine founded by Hugh Hefner was rarely a friend of conservatives. So it was not a surprise when Hugh Hefner's son Cooper came out all guns blazing in support of Biden.