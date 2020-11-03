  • SENSEX
US Elections 2020: Biden the clear favourite for US publications with 47 endorsements

Updated : November 03, 2020 05:20 PM IST

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured endorsements from 47 of the 105 largest newspapers in the country against Trump’s 7.
Trump supporters could feel encouraged by the fact that he had secured only two endorsements last time.
US Elections 2020: Biden the clear favourite for US publications with 47 endorsements

