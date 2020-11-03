Politics US Elections 2020: Biden the clear favourite for US publications with 47 endorsements Updated : November 03, 2020 05:20 PM IST Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured endorsements from 47 of the 105 largest newspapers in the country against Trump’s 7. Trump supporters could feel encouraged by the fact that he had secured only two endorsements last time. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.