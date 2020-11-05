US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: No winner yet between Trump, Biden; Vote counting continues in tense race

US Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Path to presidency in sight for Biden

There are several ways in which Joe Biden could reach the White House. AP has called states with 264 electors in Biden's favour, compared to 214 for Trump.

Biden now needs to win only state in the five, which have not yet been called. Of the five, Biden is ahead in Nevada, only slightly behind in Georgia and faces a toss-up in Pennsylvania. There's also a minor upset for him. Arizona, which has already been projected for him, is seeing a mini Trump surge, meaning that Fox News and AP's calls were premature. But Biden has other paths to victory -- such as through Pennsylvania -- even if were to lose Arizona.