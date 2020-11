The US Election 2020 finally appears to be inching closer to a result, although the threat of Donald Trump's legal challenge to the outcome could come in the way of a likely Joe Biden win.

There are several ways in which Joe Biden could reach the White House and only a long shot that Trump will.

As of November 5, 10:00 am India time, AP has called states with 264 electors in Biden's favour, compared to 214 for Trump. This includes calling Michigan in favour of Biden, where the Democrat has a comfortable lead and Wisconsin where he has a slim lead. 99 percent of votes in both states have been counted.

Trump has filed lawsuits to stop counting in Michigan as well as Pennsylvania and Georgia, where the battle is too close to be called.

Besides Pennsylvania and Georgia, states yet to be called are Alaska, where Trump will likely win, North Carolina where the Republican is comfortably ahead, and Nevada, where Biden's small lead is expected to expand.

States not yet called State Number of seats Trump share Biden share Votes counted Pennsylvania 20 50.7 48.1 89% Georgia 16 49.6 49.1 98% North Carolina 15 50.1 48.7 94% Nevada 6 49.3 48.7 75% Alaska 3 62.1 33.5 50%

If Trump has to win at the ballot, he will have to stitch up a victory in each of the five states above, amid a surge in favour of Democrats helped by mail-in ballots.

The Trump campaign had expected this and has declared postal ballots as being unreliable and has mounted a legal challenge.

If Biden is declared the eventual winner in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada -- and assuming the results are not foiled legally -- he will become the President.