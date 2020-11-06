US Election 2020 Results: As Trump threatens lawsuits, here's a look at recount rules of swing states

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is close to winning the 2020 race to the White House and the numbers don't sit well with incumbent President Donald Trump. He has threatened lawsuits and is requesting recounts, even as numerous lawsuits are getting dismissed as counting of votes continues in swing states.

That said. Not all states permit automatic recounting of votes. Different states have different rules. While some states allow automatic recounting, others need to be mandated. Let's have a look at the recount rules in the key swing states.

Arizona

A recount occurs if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 200 votes or 0.1 percent of the margin of total votes. However, the laws do not allow any party to request recounts.

Georgia

While the recounting is not mandated in Georgia, it can be requested within two business days of the final results. The laws do not permit partial recount, and the recount cannot take place if the margin exceeds 0.5 percent of total votes.

Michigan

If the difference of votes is less than or equal to 2,000 votes, Michigan mandates the recounting. It can also be requested if either of the parties can produce evidence of fraud. However, the request must be made within 48 hours of the announcement of the final results.

North Carolina

NC laws do not mandate the recounting, but it can be requested if the victory margin is less than or equal to 10,000 votes. The laws do not permit partial recounting.

Pennsylvania

The laws mandate the recounting of votes if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5 percent. It can also be requested if three qualified electors from each district allege error within five days of final results.

The state laws permit partial recounting.

Wisconsin

A recount is not mandated in Wisconsin, but it can be requested if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 1 percent. However, the request has to be made within three business days of the announcement of final results.

Wisconsin also permits partial recounting.

What is a partial recount?