Politics US Election 2020 Results: As Trump threatens lawsuits, here's a look at recount rules of swing states Updated : November 06, 2020 08:30 PM IST While the recounting is not mandated in Georgia, it can be requested within two business days of the final results. NC laws do not mandate the recounting but it can be requested if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 10,000 votes.