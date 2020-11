The US Election 2020 is expected to go down to the wire, with the result hinging on close battles in key battleground states where millions of votes are yet to be counted.

The battle -- far from being the landslide forecast for Joe Biden -- could go either way but here's a simple ready reckoner to get up to speed on the various scenarios that will result in victory either for Biden or Donald Trump.

As of 3:00 pm IST, according to AP, Democratic candidate Joe Biden led with 238 electoral votes while President Donald Trump has secured 213. The one who reaches the magical figure of 270 gets the keys to the White House for the next four years.

AP has called results in all but a handful of (but very important) states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska. Of these, Biden is ahead in Nevada (6 seats) while Trump is comfortably ahead in Alaska (3 seats) and may also likely win North Carolina (15 seats). These victories will take Biden and Trump to 244 and 231 seats, respectively.

Undeclared States Votes Counted Biden (%) Trump (%) Pennsylvania (20) 64% 43.1 55.8 Michigan (16) 83% 46.9 51.5 Wisconsin (10) 95% 49.4 49.1 Georgia (16) 94% 48.3 50.5 North Carolina (15) 94% 48.7 50.1

A look at the table above shows that if Biden only wins Wisconsin from the list, where he has a small lead, his tally could end at 254 electoral seats.

To reach the magical figure of 270, he will need to carry either Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Georgia.

Democrats are hopeful that Biden will reduce the gap with Trump in all three battleground states, on the hopes that several postal ballots (likely cast primarily by Democrat voters) as well as the fact that several Democrat strongholds in the three states are yet to report many votes.

The Trump campaign had expected a blue surge through postal ballots, and has decried them to be unsafe. With the prospect of a Biden victory, even as counting was underway, Trump was quick to declare himself the winner, and calling postal voting fraud and saying counting should be stopped.

The President has also threatened to mount a legal challenge, which, if it ensues, could result in a delayed outcome for weeks, if not months.