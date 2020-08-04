  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump

Updated : August 04, 2020 12:17 PM IST

I urge all Americans to continue to socially distance, wash your hands, wear a mask when you cannot avoid crowded places and to protect the elderly very, very important, protect the elderly, Trump said.
The purpose of a lockdown is to buy time to build capacity in hospitals, learn more about the disease and develop effective treatments, he asserted.
US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth $1.3 mn

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth $1.3 mn

Coronavirus News Live: 1,384 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha; India's daily cases highest in the world for 2 days in a row

Coronavirus News Live: 1,384 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha; India's daily cases highest in the world for 2 days in a row

Nifty IT index extends losses, slips over 1% after Trump's order on H-1B visa

Nifty IT index extends losses, slips over 1% after Trump's order on H-1B visa

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement