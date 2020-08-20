  • SENSEX
US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran: Trump

Updated : August 20, 2020 08:05 AM IST

Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to present the US demand to reimpose the sanctions, accusing Iran of significant non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.
The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal.
Other nations claim the US has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.
