US criticizes China for Xinjiang abuses revealed by leaked cables

Updated : November 27, 2019 09:05 AM IST

Pompeo said the documents underscored “an overwhelming and growing body of evidence” that China’s leaders are responsible for gross human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.
Notably, his criticism was not accompanied by a warning about possible sanctions for the mass detentions, although US lawmakers are pressing for penalties to be imposed.
The documents lay out the Chinese government’s deliberate strategy to lock up ethnic minorities even before they commit a crime, and to rewire their thoughts and the language they speak.
