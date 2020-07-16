Politics US Congressmen urge President Trump to ban Chinese apps including TikTok Updated : July 16, 2020 01:22 PM IST A group of 24 United States Congressmen has written to US President Donald Trump urging him to ban mobile application TikTok and other Chinese apps citing security and privacy concerns. The Congressmen also highlighted India's recent step of banning the Chinese apps in order to protect data, privacy and security. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply