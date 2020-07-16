  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US Congressmen urge President Trump to ban Chinese apps including TikTok

Updated : July 16, 2020 01:22 PM IST

A group of 24 United States Congressmen has written to US President Donald Trump urging him to ban mobile application TikTok and other Chinese apps citing security and privacy concerns.
The Congressmen also highlighted India's recent step of banning the Chinese apps in order to protect data, privacy and security.
US Congressmen urge President Trump to ban Chinese apps including TikTok

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by IT stocks; Infosys surges 9.5% post Q1

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by IT stocks; Infosys surges 9.5% post Q1

Stock Market Highlights: Market reverses downtrend to end 1% higher; IT index contributes gains, Infosys top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Market reverses downtrend to end 1% higher; IT index contributes gains, Infosys top gainer

Why Nomura downgraded this lender despite it performing better than larger peers

Why Nomura downgraded this lender despite it performing better than larger peers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement