Politics US Congressional committee passes bill to promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies Updated : July 30, 2020 10:44 AM IST The bill would establish an exchange initiative between the United States and India to study the work and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. "The Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act is a fitting tribute to his incredible legacy," said Bera, who is the longest serving Indian-American member of the Congress in history.